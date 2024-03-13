IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

