Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 63.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after buying an additional 110,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

