Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Iridium Communications has a payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Shares of IRDM opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

