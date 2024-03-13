iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Stock Position Raised by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 70,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 71,098 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 464,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 457,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

QLTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,155. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

