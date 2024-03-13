iShares Biotechnology ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 14,423 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 92% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,526 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.71. 412,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,693. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.14.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,242,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

