iShares Biotechnology ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 14,423 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 92% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,526 put options.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.71. 412,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,693. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.14.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
