iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.12

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.12 and last traded at $78.57, with a volume of 205621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.67.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.