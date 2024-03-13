iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.32

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 164500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after buying an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 1,380,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

