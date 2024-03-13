iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.91

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.91 and last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 31984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.
About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
