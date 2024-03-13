iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.91

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.91 and last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 31984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.