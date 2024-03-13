iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.6% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $186,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $519.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.45 and a 1-year high of $520.78. The stock has a market cap of $401.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.57.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

