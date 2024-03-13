iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV remained flat at $519.40 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.45 and a 12-month high of $520.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

