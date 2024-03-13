iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.36. 928,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

