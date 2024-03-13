iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Reduced by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 593,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.