iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Trimmed by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 764,987 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

