iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.18

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.18 and last traded at $67.52, with a volume of 28869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.89.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $705.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

