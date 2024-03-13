iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Reduced by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 316,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 292,830 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.92.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

