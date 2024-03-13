iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.94

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 231671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $587.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

