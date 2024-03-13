iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.58

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 2031870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,288.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 77,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 71,538 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 473,139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.