iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.02

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 147611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000.
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
