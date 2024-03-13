iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) is Glovista Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 3.1% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

EWY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.96. 1,261,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.