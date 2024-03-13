iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Position Lessened by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,693 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 2.3% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. 881,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,579. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

