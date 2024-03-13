iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.06

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 50511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $866.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

