iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 204.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,317,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.77. 223,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.79. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.00 and a 52-week high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

