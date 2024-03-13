iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Etfidea LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,965,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.35. The company had a trading volume of 92,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

