iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.51

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$33.51 and last traded at C$33.45, with a volume of 526609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.29.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.08.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

