iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.67

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.67 and last traded at $108.88, with a volume of 1562418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.77.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

