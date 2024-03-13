John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLYB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $1,679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.61%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

