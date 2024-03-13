Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 822.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,737,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

