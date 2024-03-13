JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAVA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $513.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

