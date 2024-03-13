JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,084,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BBHY stock remained flat at $45.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 29,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.