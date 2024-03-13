JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $229.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 675.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Duolingo has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $9,149,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,489,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,223 shares of company stock worth $33,536,955. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

