JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 17.1% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $50,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. 2,984,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,053. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

