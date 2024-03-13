JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 699,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,473. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.