Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $34.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

