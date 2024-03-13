Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Kaman alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KAMN

Kaman Stock Down 0.1 %

Kaman Announces Dividend

Shares of KAMN opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Kaman has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $45.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kaman by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.