Karl Trouchet Acquires 31,300 Shares of Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) Stock

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Karl Trouchet bought 31,300 shares of Camplify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$56,496.50 ($37,414.90).
Camplify Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Camplify
