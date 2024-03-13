Katapult (KPLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult Trading Up 3.5 %

KPLT stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.82. Katapult has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Katapult during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Katapult by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

