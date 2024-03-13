KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 82,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. KDDI has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

