Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 466.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,263,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,745,273 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $286,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1 %

Kenvue stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.