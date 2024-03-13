Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Kforce has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

KFRC opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Kforce has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

