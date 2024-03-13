Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $3.49 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

