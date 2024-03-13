Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Kontrol Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KNRLF remained flat at $0.16 on Wednesday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Kontrol Technologies has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.34.
About Kontrol Technologies
