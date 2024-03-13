KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lowered its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 22,650.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 27,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,634. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

