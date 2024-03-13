Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,574 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 97,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 708,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

