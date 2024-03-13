L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 17th. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at L1 Long Short Fund

In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Raphael Lamm sold 515,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.90 ($1.92), for a total transaction of A$1,493,875.53 ($989,321.54). In other news, insider Andrew Larke purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$285,000.00 ($188,741.72). Also, insider Raphael Lamm sold 515,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.90 ($1.92), for a total value of A$1,493,875.53 ($989,321.54). 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L1 Long Short Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.