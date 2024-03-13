L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 17th. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Raphael Lamm sold 515,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.90 ($1.92), for a total transaction of A$1,493,875.53 ($989,321.54). In other news, insider Andrew Larke purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$285,000.00 ($188,741.72). Also, insider Raphael Lamm sold 515,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.90 ($1.92), for a total value of A$1,493,875.53 ($989,321.54). 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
