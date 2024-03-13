Leerink Partnrs Comments on REGENXBIO Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.24). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($3.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.27. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.