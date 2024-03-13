Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 38.16% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $215,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $215,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 208.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

