Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.23

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.23 and last traded at $165.68, with a volume of 245028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.