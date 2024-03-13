Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.79. 3,418,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,931,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Specifically, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $841,475. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 891,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 191,452 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 455.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 480.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 219,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,367 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.