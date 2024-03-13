Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

LNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $101.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $359,203.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,450.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

