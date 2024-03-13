Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,059,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Linde worth $16,405,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Linde by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,971 shares of company stock worth $33,345,571. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $476.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $324.11 and a 12-month high of $477.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.39. The company has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

